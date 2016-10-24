FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 24
October 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland's dominant telecom Orange Polska will release its third-quarter results after the bourse session.

KERNEL

Ukrainian agriculture group Kernel said its net profit in the financial year ended June 30 rose to $225 million from $107 million reported a year earlier.

MBANK

Poland's financial regulator KNF told mBank it should hold funds to hedge the risk stemming from its foreign currency-denominated mortgage portfolio with the ratio at 3.81 percentage points, down from previously required 4.39 percentage points, the bank said on Friday.

COAL MINES

Polish state-owned troubled coal miner KHW lacks money to pay out a traditional extra bonus for miners worth a monthly salary or 80 million zlotys in total, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said quoting unnamed sources. The paper also said, quoting a trade union representative, that miners may start protests if the bonus is not paid.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS (IPO)

Poland and Belarus may sign an agreement on launching an IPO centre, designed to inform and help Belarusian companies, both state-run and private, to debut on the Warsaw bourse, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

FX LOANS

The costs of solving the problem with FX mortgages should be covered by banks, Poland's president Andrzej Duda told wSieci weekly.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
