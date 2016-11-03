Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 3

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ING BANK SLASKI

Polish unit of ING, ING Bank Slaski, said on Thursday its net profit in the third quarter rose to 332 million zlotys ($85.3 million) from 316 million zlotys last year.

JSW

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa does not plan to reverse a 2.8 billion zloty write-off it made in the fourth quarter of 2015 due to low coal prices, despite the recent rise in coal prices, its Chief Executive Officer told Parkiet daily.

PKO BP

Raiffeisen Bank International has reached an agreement on the sale of its leasing company - Raiffeisen Leasing Polska SA - with PKO Leasing SA. The purchase price equates to about 200 million euros ($222 million), Raiffeisen said.

LOCKHEED MARTIN

Poland should sign a contract with Lockheed Martin to buy 40 JASSM ER air-to-surface missiles this year with delivery in 2-3 years, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said, quoting Polish deputy defence minister. The purchase was agreed in 2014.

BONDS

The Polish finance ministry is to conduct a bond switch tender on Thursday.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.8917 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8994 euros)