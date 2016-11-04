Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 4

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

COAL MINING

Poland's biggest coal mining firm, the state-run PGG, can book a net loss of 1 billion zlotys ($257.16 million) for the whole 2016, which is three times bigger than the government expected, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

The paper also said that the government considers merging PGG with another state-owned troubled miner - KHW.

DEFENSE

Poland expects that the firs Patriot missile defence system will arrive at Polish military checkpoints in 2021, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting an official from the defense ministry.

The paper also said that Poland, which will seek formal U.S. approval to buy eight Patriots from Raytheon Co, does not want to order the existing version of the Patriot system but wants to buy the newest ones, with the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS).

CIECH

Poland's chemical group Ciech controlled by the billionaire Sebastian Kulczyk plans to buy a Portuguese and a Spanish agrochemical firm, Parkiet daily said quoting the company's statement.

CD PROJECT

Poland's video games producer CD Project has proposed changes regarding its shareholders voting right, which may help it prevent a hostile takeover, Parkiet daily said quoting the company's statement and analysts.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

