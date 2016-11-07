Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 7

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKO BP

Poland's largest lender PKO BP beat expectations with higher-than-expected net profit of 768.5 million zlotys ($196.66 million) in the third quarter thanks to the sale of its real estate assets, it said on Monday.

PZU, BANK PEKAO

Poland's largest insurer PZU apart from negotiating the purchase of the country's second-largest bank Pekao is also consider buying Pekao's asset management business Pioneer Pekao and Pekao PTE pension fund, Parkiet daily said without naming its sources.

MABUCHI

Japanese firm Mabuchi plans to invest 360 million zlotys ($92.14 million) in a plant in Poland that will produce electric engines car industry and employ about 400 people, Puls Biznesu reported.

GETIN HOLDING

The net profit of financial group Getin Holding fell to 36.6 million zlotys in the third quarter from 46.9 million a year before, Getin Holding said on Monday.

AMICA

Poland's largest household appliances producer Amica said it is expecting growth of about 10 percent in Poland this year and a rebound in Russia as oil prices have increased, Amica's Chief Financial Officer Wojciech Kocikowski told Parkiet daily.

CREDIT MARKET SITUATION

The central bank will publish at 0900 GMT its quarterly report on the situation on Poland's credit market.

FX RESERVES

The central bank will publish data on its foreign exchange reserves for October at 1300 GMT.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

