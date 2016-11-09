Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 9

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

INTEREST RATES

Poland's central bank will decide on the level of interests rates at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Analysts expect the bank will hold its benchmark rate at record-low of 1.5 percent.

The central bank will also release on Wednesday its new forecasts for economic growth and inflation, known as the projection.

AB INBEV ASSETS

Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources that Japan's Asahi is the front-runner to buy the central and eastern Europeran assets sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev .

CYFROWY POLSAT

The net profit of Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat fell by lower-than-expected 45 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 278 million zlotys ($72.04 million), the company said on Wednesday.

PGNIG

Poland's dominant gas firm, the state-run PGNiG, said on Wednesday that its net profit in the third quarter stood at 358 million zlotys ($93 million) compared to the company's earlier estimate of 280 million zlotys.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland's chemical firm Grupa Azoty said on Wednesday that it suffered a loss of 1.9 million zlotys ($493,109) in the third quarter compared to a small profit expected by analysts in Reuters poll.

