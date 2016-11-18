FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 18
November 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland's statistics office to release corporate employment and wages data for October at 1300 GMT.

TAURON

The newly-appointed chief executive of state-run utility Tauron told Rzeczpospolita daily that one of his priorities is finding a partner for constructing a power unit in the city of Jaworzno.

ASSECO POLAND

The net profit of software firm Asseco Poland fell by an annual 20 percent to 81.7 million zlotys ($19.49 million) in the third quarter, the company said late on Thursday.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

