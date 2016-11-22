Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 22

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGG

Polish state-run troubled coal firm PGG considers selling its heating plants worth about 60-80 million zlotys to one of its shareholders, another state-owned firm Weglokoks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said quoting the companies' representatives.

CIECH

Poland's chemical group Ciech is in talks with a unit of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) over potential liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) purchases, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting Ciech's spokesman.

DENTONS

International law firm Dentons plans to invest in a service centre in Warsaw that would employ 150 people, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the company's representatives.

RAFAKO, TAURON

Polish construction firm Rafako said on Monday that it has entered into negotiations with state-run utility Tauron over increasing the size of the contract for the construction of Tauron's power plant in the city of Jaworzno by 127 million zlotys.

UBER

Polish taxi drivers will file a motion to the court on Tuesday to ban the U.S. Uber business in Poland, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting representatives of the taxi unions.

DIPLOMACY

Polish foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski may be dismissed by the end of the year to become the head of a permanent delegation of Poland to NATO in Brussels, Fakt tabloid said quoting unnamed sources.

