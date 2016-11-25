Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
UNICREDIT, PEKAO, PZU
Polish state-run insurer PZU and state development fund PFR
are in the final stage of talks with Italy's UniCredit over
buying its Polish arm Bank Pekao, Polish Deputy Prime Minister
Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying on Thursday.
DATA
Poland's statistics office to release October unemployment
data at 0900 GMT.
TAX
Poland plans to increase the personal tax allowance for
those with smallest income to 6,600 zlotys annually, from around
3,000 zlotys now, news agency PAP quoted the deputy prime
minister as saying. At the same time, the allowance for those
with relatively high income would be reduced or eliminated.
DEFENCE
Poland expects that the U.S. will agree on the delivery of
around 40 AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles for
around 130 million dollars, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting
unnamed sources.
RAYTHEON
Raytheon could deliver to Poland first patriot missiles in
2019 if the contract is signed in 2017, Rzeczpospolita daily
quoted Raytheon's vice president as saying. He added that
currently Poland's and U.S. government are discussing details of
the Letter of Request.
FIAT
Fiat plans to invest 250 million euros in the production of
petrol engines in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the
company's announcement.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
