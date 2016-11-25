Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

UNICREDIT, PEKAO, PZU

Polish state-run insurer PZU and state development fund PFR are in the final stage of talks with Italy's UniCredit over buying its Polish arm Bank Pekao, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying on Thursday.

DATA

Poland's statistics office to release October unemployment data at 0900 GMT.

TAX

Poland plans to increase the personal tax allowance for those with smallest income to 6,600 zlotys annually, from around 3,000 zlotys now, news agency PAP quoted the deputy prime minister as saying. At the same time, the allowance for those with relatively high income would be reduced or eliminated.

DEFENCE

Poland expects that the U.S. will agree on the delivery of around 40 AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles for around 130 million dollars, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

RAYTHEON

Raytheon could deliver to Poland first patriot missiles in 2019 if the contract is signed in 2017, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted Raytheon's vice president as saying. He added that currently Poland's and U.S. government are discussing details of the Letter of Request.

FIAT

Fiat plans to invest 250 million euros in the production of petrol engines in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the company's announcement.

