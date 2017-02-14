Following are news stories, media reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
GDP DATA
Poland's statistics office is due to publish a flash
estimate of gross domestic product for the fourth quarter of
2016 at 0900 GMT.
BOND SUPPLY
The finance ministry is expected to announce around 1400 GMT
the amount of supply for Thursday debt tender.
M3 MONEY SUPPLY
The central bank is expected to publish M3 money supply data
for January at 1300 GMT.
ORANGE POLSKA
The Polish unit of France's Orange, Orange Polska, said on
Monday it booked a net loss of 1.746 billion zlotys ($429.18
million) in 2016 compared to a net profit of 254 million in
2015.
GOVERNMENT GROWTH STRATEGY
The Polish government will debate a Strategy for Responsible
Development by 2020 at a regular sitting on Tuesday.
GOLDEN SAND BANK
The founder of Poland's mBank, Slawomir Lachowski, is
involved in founding of an international Internet bank under the
name of Golden Sand Bank, the business daily Puls Biznesu
reported.
POCZTA POLSKA
Some of Poland's government agencies will give exclusive
rights to the Poczta Polska postal services provider in an
attempt to aid the ailing state firm that is increasingly
aligning itself with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, the
daily Wyborcza reported.
PGZ
Arkadiusz Siwko, head of the state Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa,
a group of more than 60 armaments enterprises, resigned on
Monday, the daily Wyborcza reported, citing a Defence Ministry
statement.
SALARIES
Trade unions at Polish state-run firms, including KGHM
, PGNiG, PKN Orlen and Lotos
are negotiating with the management boards an increase in
salaries on the back of data showing that average wages in the
corporate sector rose by 3.8 percent last year, Rzeczpospolita
daily said.
PARAGUAY
Poland's former Deputy Finance Minister Ludwik Kotecki will
advise the government of Paraguay on reforming public finances
through his position at the World Bank and in cooperation with
the International Monetary Fund, the business daily Puls Biznesu
reported. (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)