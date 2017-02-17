Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 17

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland's statistics office to release January retail sales, output and PPI data at 1300 GMT.

REGULATOR KNF

Dismissed deputy head of Polish financial market watchdog KNF Wojciech Kwasniak may become advisor to the central bank governor, Puls Biznesu daily said without quoting a source.

ASSECO POLAND

Asseco Poland group has agreed to buy IT company StoneRiver in the U.S. The transaction is valued at $100 million, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's Societe Generale plans to set up its equities competency centre for CEE region in Warsaw, Parkiet daily said.

L'OREAL

French cosmetic giant L'Oreal plans to invest 250 million zlotys ($61.86 million) within five years in its Polish factory, president of L'Oreal Polska was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

JOB MARKET

More than 800,000 Ukrainians were employed in Poland in 2016, Polish deputy labour minister told Republika broadcaster on Friday.

PKN, LOTOS

Polish energy ministry is not analysing a potential consolidation of Polish refiners, PAP news agency said on Thursday evening quoting the ministry's press office as saying.

A government official said earlier on Thursday that the state should increase its stake in PKN Orlen, which would be possible if the company is merged with its smaller rival Lotos.

CAPITAL PARK

Patron Capital, which holds a 73-percent stake in Polish real estate developer Capital Park, is considering options which could result in changes in the company's shareholder structure, Capital Park said on Thursday evening.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 4.0417 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)