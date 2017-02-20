Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 20

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKN ORLEN

Poland's energy ministry has asked the state-run refiner PKN to pour 400 million zlotys ($98.05 million) into the troubled coal firms PGG and KHW after the miners' merger, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

HELICOPTERS

Poland is expected to announce a deal to buy 16 army helicopters from Airbus, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary or Leonardo-Finmeccanica this year.

EU FUNDS

The European Commission may urge Poland to urgently fulfil conditions for EU funds worth around 3.5 billion euros to be spend in the water segment and waste management to be admitted, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

GAS/NORWAY

Poland is in final talks with Denmark and Norway on the planned construction of a gas pipeline that would help Poland receive up to 10 billion cubic metres of gas from the Norwegian shelf, Poland's foreign minister told "Do Rzeczy" weekly.

REAL ESTATE

This year could see a significant increase in mergers and acquisitions in the real estate business, due to bigger restrictions in buying attractive land, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting advisors.

CABLE/TELECOMS

UPC Poland, Polish cable operator, which agreed to buy its smaller rival Multimedia Polska in October, is looking around for further acquisitions to catch up with Orange Polska , Puls Biznesu daily said quoting UPC CEO.

GAS/SLOVAKIA

Poland's and Slovakia's gas pipeline operators have been granted a European Union subsidy of up to 108 million euros ($115 million) to build a gas link between them, Polish state pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Friday.

($1 = 4.0797 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)