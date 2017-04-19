FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Poland - Factors to Watch April 19
April 19, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 4 months ago

Poland - Factors to Watch April 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office to release employment and corporate sector wages data for March at 1200 GMT.

DINO IPO-DIN.WA

Polish retail chain Dino to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the biggest initial public offering in the past few years.

PEKAO

Polish lender Pekao to hold annual shareholders meeting at 0930 GMT.

ORANGE

Orange Polish unit to hold annual shareholders meeting at 0800 GMT.

AZOTY, TAURON

Poland's state-run chemical group Azoty plans to revive its project of coal gasification that is likely to be joined by power producer Tauron, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)

