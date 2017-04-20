Poland - Factors to Watch Apr 20

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office will release March retail sales, PPI, and industrial output data at 1200 GMT.

RENEWABLES

Poland is unlikely to meet the EU target which says that 15 percent of electricity has to be generated from renewable sources in 2020 compared to 13.5 percent last year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said citing a report by Ecofys.

UBER

Poland is working on new regulations that may hit the U.S. company Uber, Rzeczpospolita daily said. The new transportation draft law would require all drivers who provide ride services to have appropriate licenses, the paper said.

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS (LNG) TERMINAL

Poland's gas system operator plans to double the capacities at the country's LNG terminal at the Baltic Sea to 7.5 billion cubic metres per year, Rzeczpospolita quoted the operator's spokesman as saying.

COAL

Coal output at Poland's biggest coal mining group PGG was smaller by 1 million tonnes than planned in the first quarter, Rzeczpospolita said quoting PGG trade unions. PGG plans to produce at least 32 million tonnes of coal annually by 2019.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)