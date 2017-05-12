Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
PGE
Poland's biggest power group PGE reported an 11 percent rise
in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, which it attributed to
lower costs. State-run PGE said net profit totalled 964 million
zlotys.
PGE also said it would suspend dividend payouts for 2016,
2017 and 2018 due to its ambitious development programme.
KGHM
Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers,
released a strategy update on Thursday for 2017-2021, with an
outlook to 2040. KGHM said it targets EBITDA or earnings before
interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 7 billion
zlotys ($1.8 billion) in 2021 as well as an EBITDA margin of
over 20 percent in 2017-2021.
PGE, EDF
Poland's biggest power producer, which said on Thursday it
agreed to buy EDF's Polish power and heating assets, is ready to
pay 1 billion euro for the French utility local business, Puls
Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed source.
CCC
Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer CCC plans to issue
convertible debt worth around 100 million euros, the company
said on Thursday evening.
TAURON
State-run utility Tauron expects its coal mining business to
swing into a profit this year, Parkiet daily said quoting the
company's representatives.
CITIGROUP,
The head of Citigroup's Polish brokerage unit DM Citi
Handlowy, Witold Stepien, plans to resign at the end of May
after 25 years of working for the unit, he told Parkiet daily.
