Polish central bank to release M3 money supply data for April at 1200 GMT.

PGE

Poland's biggest power group PGE reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, which it attributed to lower costs. State-run PGE said net profit totalled 964 million zlotys.

PGE also said it would suspend dividend payouts for 2016, 2017 and 2018 due to its ambitious development programme.

KGHM

Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, released a strategy update on Thursday for 2017-2021, with an outlook to 2040. KGHM said it targets EBITDA or earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 7 billion zlotys ($1.8 billion) in 2021 as well as an EBITDA margin of over 20 percent in 2017-2021.

PGE, EDF

Poland's biggest power producer, which said on Thursday it agreed to buy EDF's Polish power and heating assets, is ready to pay 1 billion euro for the French utility local business, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed source.

CCC

Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer CCC plans to issue convertible debt worth around 100 million euros, the company said on Thursday evening.

TAURON

State-run utility Tauron expects its coal mining business to swing into a profit this year, Parkiet daily said quoting the company's representatives.

CITIGROUP,

The head of Citigroup's Polish brokerage unit DM Citi Handlowy, Witold Stepien, plans to resign at the end of May after 25 years of working for the unit, he told Parkiet daily.

