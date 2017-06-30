Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INFLATION
The statistics office is due to publish its first reading of
inflation data for June at 1200 GMT.
DEBT
The finance ministry is expected to release its debt supply
plan for the third quarter and July at 1300 GMT.
PKN ORLEN
Shareholders in the state-run oil refiner PKN are to vote on
a dividend payout at their 0900 GMT meeting.
SUBMARINES
If Poland chooses to purchase submarines from Germany's
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, the company is ready to
build in Poland's north-western city of Szczecin a facility to
produce these vessels there, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
HORTEX
The Argan fund has once again put up for sale its Polish
food producer Hortex, Puls Biznesu daily reported. The daily
also said that Polish companies Polmlek, Maspex or Czech Kofola
as well as private equity funds Penta Investments,
Bridgepoint or Hartenberg Capital may be interested in bidding
for the firm.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
