PGE, ORANGE
Poland's biggest power group PGE and France's Orange local
unit compete to buy a power and gas selling utility owned by
cable operator Multimedia, valued at around 50 million zlotys
($13.44 million), Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed
sources.
FUEL
The price of fuels in Poland may increase by 0.25 zlotys per
litre, starting from September, if the parliament passes the
draft bill on new road fees this week, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
daily said.
COAL
Polish government is not determined to build new brown coal
mines as they are too expensive, Parkiet daily said quoting
unnamed sources.
ENERGY
Poland's planned capacity market, in which electricity
producers are paid for keeping power reserves and not just for
generating electricity, will cost 27 billion zlotys in 10 years
and will be financed by final consumers, Gazeta Wyborcza daily
said.
($1 = 3.7212 zlotys)
