Poland - Factors to Watch July 14

ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

Data

The central bank is due to publish May current account data at 1200 GMT.

Play Ipo Price

The offer price in Play Communication's initial public offering has been set at 36 zlotys ($9.72) per share for both retail and institutional investors, Play said.

New Taxes

The Polish government is planning to introduce new taxes including a special new tax on fuels and electric energy, a new payment for television and radio services, a recycling payment as well as potentially a new tax on shopping centres and e-cigarettes, which could amount to 25 billion zlotys ($6.75 billion) per year in total, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

Alibaba

AliExpress, the online marketplace belonging to China's Alibaba, has become the third most popular such platform in Poland following Allegro and Ceneo, Rzeczpolita daily reported.

Polenergia

Energy firm Polenergia is in advanced talks with six or seven potential partners to construct windfarms on the Baltic Sea, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources. The potential partners include Statoil, Vattenfall , Dong and Innogy.

