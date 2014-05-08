Fiat to spend $784 mln on Polish factory upgrade-paper

WARSAW, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler plans to invest 2.36 billion zlotys ($784 million) to upgrade its Tychy factory in southern Poland where it plans to start production of the all-new B-class car, Polish Puls Biznesu daily said on Thursday.

The planned investment should be made by the end of 2017 and will include upgrading production lines, as well as new technology purchases, according to the newspaper, which cited the Polish Fiat press office as its source.

The Italian carmaker is to hire 420 new employees on top of the current 3,000 in Poland. Some 96 percent of the production is to be exported including to North America, Puls Biznesu said.

Reuters was unable to reach the Polish Fiat press office for comment on Thursday morning. Officials at Fiat’s Italian headquarters had no comment.