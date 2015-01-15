FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish finance minister to meet with central bank after Swiss franc surge
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Polish finance minister to meet with central bank after Swiss franc surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance minister said on Thursday he called a meeting for Tuesday with the central bank’s governor and heads of Polish commercial banks with large portfolios of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs following the surge in the franc, saying that the discussion could touch on actions related to the foreign exchange market.

“There is no threat to the country’s financial stability, but in such extraordinary circumstances such a meeting to listen to other opinions is appropriate,” the finance minister, Mateusz Szczurek, told reporters in parliament.

“It is a joint policy of the Finance Ministry and the central bank to influence the exchange rate very rarely,” he said.

Asked if Tuesday’s meeting will include discussing actions on the forex market, he said, “We will also discuss it, but this meeting serves to exchange opinions, coordination of some actions.” (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

