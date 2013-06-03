FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish chemical maker Synthos halts work at Czech sites due to floods
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Nissan Motor Co
June 3, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 4 years

Polish chemical maker Synthos halts work at Czech sites due to floods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 3 (Reuters) - Polish chemicals maker Synthos halted production at its three facilities in the Czech Republic due to a risk that a pump station on the swollen Vltava river may be flooded, the company said on Monday.

Floods across central Europe forced factories to close, drove thousands from their homes and killed at least seven people. The Czech Republic, where a state of emergency was announced, faces the worst flooding in a decade.

Synthos, one of the largest makers of chemical raw materials in Poland, said the three facilities located in Kralupy, north of Prague, are not directly at risk from floods.

The company said it could not say how long the outage might last.

Reporting Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.