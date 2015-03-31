FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortum's Polish arm to spend 200 mln euro on new heat plant
#Energy
March 31, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Fortum's Polish arm to spend 200 mln euro on new heat plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum plans to spend around 200 million euros ($215 million) to build a 220 megawatt (MW) co-generation heating plant in the south of Poland, it said on Tuesday.

Fortum Power and Heat Polska plans to begin construction on the coal- and biomass-fuelled plant in the town of Zabrze by the end of this year. It is expected to be completed in 2018.

Fortum, which entered Poland in 2003, owns four heating plants in southern Poland. Their total production capacity stands at above 200 MW for electricity and 1,100 MW for heat.

The new plant will replace Fortum’s two existing coal-fuelled units.

$1 = 0.9310 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
