Poland says France should pull back from Russian navy deal
June 3, 2014

Poland says France should pull back from Russian navy deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign minister on Tuesday urged France to cancel a 1.2 billion euro ($1.66 billion) contract to sell Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia, which he said would be used to threaten east European nations.

Asked if France should deliver the two vessels, Radoslaw Sikorski told Le Monde newspaper: “No, because Russian generals have already said what these ships will be used for: to threaten Russia’s neighbours in the Black Sea and that means Europe’s partners.”

“I don’t think France would want to be in the position of supplying efficient weapons to an aggressor,” he added. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by John Stonestreet)

