France Telecom may sell Polish fixed-line ops-paper

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - France Telecom is considering a possible sale of the struggling fixed-line part of its Polish unit TPSA to focus on the mobile business, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying on Thursday.

The newspaper pegs the value of the fixed-line segment of Poland’s largest telecom operator at 8-10 billion zlotys ($2.5- $3.1 billion), and the mobile business -- operated in Poland under the Orange brand -- at 15 billion.

Parkiet said neither TPSA nor France Telecom had any comment. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)