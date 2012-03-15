FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France Telecom may sell Polish fixed-line ops-paper
March 15, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 6 years

France Telecom may sell Polish fixed-line ops-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - France Telecom is considering a possible sale of the struggling fixed-line part of its Polish unit TPSA to focus on the mobile business, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying on Thursday.

The newspaper pegs the value of the fixed-line segment of Poland’s largest telecom operator at 8-10 billion zlotys ($2.5- $3.1 billion), and the mobile business -- operated in Poland under the Orange brand -- at 15 billion.

Parkiet said neither TPSA nor France Telecom had any comment. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

