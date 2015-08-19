FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's finmin, c.bank, regulator blast FX loan conversion draft
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's finmin, c.bank, regulator blast FX loan conversion draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial authorities lashed out at the draft bill on Swiss franc mortgage conversion on Wednesday, fretting its implementation would weigh on the zloty, lending activity, as well as economic growth.

The lower house of Parliament passed a draft law this month that would allow 47 percent of franc mortgage holders to convert their loans to zlotys at the banks’ cost.

“Adoption of the law in its current shape will limit banking sector lending to the economy, both for households and businesses,” finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said, presenting a joint statement by his ministry, Poland’s financial watchdog KNF and central bank.

“This will result in a slowdown of economic growth and the destabilization of the banking sector in Poland,” he added. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.