Helping with FX loans not an issue for Polish cenbank now - Gazeta Prawna

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank is not being involved in solving the problem of loans denominated in Swiss francs, Adam Glapinski, the president’s candidate for the new head of the central bank told Friday edition of Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP) daily.

Over half-a-million Poles took on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in the past, only to see repayment costs rise as the franc appreciated during and after the financial crisis.

Improving the situation of the indebted Poles was one of the election promises of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which won the elections in October last year. In April, the head of PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said the central bank will have to be involved in fixing the issue.

“As of today, the central bank’s involvement in solving the problem of Swiss-franc loans is not an issue. At the turn of May and June, the president’s office is to present new proposals in this matter,” Glapinski, who is Kaczynski’s ally, told DGP.

“For the time being we do not participate in this at all. So this is not the time to consider if and to what extend the central bank will take part in it,” he added.

Economists say that one way for the central bank to get involved would be to use its hard currency reserves to help banks convert Swiss francs mortgages into zloty loans.

Glapinski, who left the rate-setting panel in February to become a non-voting central bank board member, said that the central bank’s monetary policy is a “classic” one since it does not have to add liquidity to the banks.

“We do not have to use quantitative easing, as there is no problem with loans availability. If there is a problem, it is with the demand for loans. From this point of view further rate cuts would not provide any effect of stimulating the demand.”

Glapinski also said it would be good if Polish banks would increase their share of capital in the banking sector to 60 percent from 40 percent, eating up the stake of foreign companies. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)