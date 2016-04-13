FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's president to conclude works on FX loan plan in May/June
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Poland's president to conclude works on FX loan plan in May/June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s presidential office aims to conclude works on its Swiss franc-denominated loans conversion plan at the turn of May and June, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The president’s office set up a panel of experts who will be responsible for coming up with a plan to resolve the issue of Swiss franc loans. One of the main tasks is to find a solution allowing to spread the cost over years, it said.

Earlier solutions suggested by president would cost the sector 67 billion zlotys ($17.69 billion), a sum analysts say would be unbearable for lenders struggling with record-low interest rates and strict capital regulations. ($1 = 3.7872 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.