FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish energy firm Enea to enter retail gas market in 2014
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2013 / 5:33 PM / 4 years ago

Polish energy firm Enea to enter retail gas market in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Polish state-controlled utility Enea plans to offer natural gas to retail clients starting from 2014 as well as electricity, the company said on Thursday.

The move by Poland’s No.3 energy company could potentially increase competition in the natural gas market and put pressure on Poland’s dominant gas company PGNiG.

Enea said the decision follows it being granted a gas trading licence from Poland’s energy watchdog URE for the next 17 years.

“We will offer to sell natural gas to our existing business clients first,” Lukasz Pawlowski, Enea’s sales director said in a statement. “This will supplement the offer of electric energy.”

Poland’s parliament voted in July to set the amount of gas supplies that must be sold on the country’s power exchange at 55 percent of national consumption starting in 2015.

The plan to sell a significant part of gas on the POLPX exchange is part of the country’s effort to liberalise its energy market in line with European Union expectations. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.