FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trade on Poland's gas exchange surges almost 4.5-fold in March
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Trade on Poland's gas exchange surges almost 4.5-fold in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - Trade on Poland’s gas exchange increased nearly 4.5 fold in March compared with the previous month, due to regulatory changes that encouraged gas resale, the Polish power exchange POLPX said on Thursday.

Poland launched the natural gas exchange in December, taking a step toward liberalising eastern Europe’s biggest gas market in line with European Union (EU) requirements. Trade was nearly non-existent in the first weeks.

In the first quarter, the total volume of all 142 transactions in the gas market reached 191,744 megawatts per hour. In March volume peaked at 156,665 MWh compared with 34,945 MWh in February.

The increase stemmed from the energy regulator’s decision in February to waive a requirement that had prevented the resale of wholesale natural gas.

Poland, which consumes almost 15 billion cubic metres of gas annually wants 70 percent of gas consumed in the country to be sold via the fledgling gas exchange by the middle of next year to help lower prices and open the market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.