Poland takes step forward in gas market liberalisation
#Energy
July 24, 2012 / 4:24 PM / 5 years ago

Poland takes step forward in gas market liberalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s energy market watchdog URE approved new regulations for the gas grid in a step toward opening up Central and Eastern Europe’s largest gas market to competition, grid operator Gaz-System said on Tuesday.

The decision is an important part of the EU nation’s plan to set up a gas exchange in the fourth quarter of 2012 and to pare the dominant position of state-controlled monopoly PGNiG in the 14-billion cubic metres (bcm) market.

The regulator had initially hoped that up to 70 percent of Poland’s gas consumption would be offered in auctions but PGNiG stepped up opposition to that plan in recent months.

PGNiG and the regulator both eventually agreed that the gas exchange would be launched with the monopoly offering at least 0.1 bcm of gas quarterly for a start. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
