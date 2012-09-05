Poland paves the way for a new gas exchange

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial market watchdog KNF has approved regulations for trading gas and settling transactions on the power exchange POLPX, another step toward opening up Central and Eastern Europe’s largest gas market to competition.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange, which controls POLPX, said on Wednesday putting in place the trading rules was needed as part of the process to launch a gas exchange in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Poland is required by the European Union to free its 14-billion cubic metres (bcm) gas market, dominated by state-controlled monopoly PGNiG.

PGNiG and the energy market regulator URE have agreed the monopoly would offer at least 0.1 bcm of gas per quarter at the launch of the exchange, less than 1 percent of Poland’s gas consumption.

But experts believe that it will not be enough to make the market fully competitive, indicating at least 35 percent of Poland’s gas consumption should be traded on the gas exchange. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and William Hardy)