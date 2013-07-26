FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland cuts amount of gas required to be sold on exchange
July 26, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Poland cuts amount of gas required to be sold on exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, July 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s parliament on Friday voted to reduce the amount of gas supplies that must be sold on the country’s power exchange to 55 percent of national consumption from a proposed 70 percent, starting in 2015.

The earlier proposal requiring a higher amount was opposed by state-controlled monopoly PGNiG, which sells nearly all of the available gas in Poland.

The plan to sell a significant part of gas on the POLPX exchange is part of Poland’s effort to liberalise its energy market in line with European Union expectations.

The parliament also decided that by the end of this year gas trading companies will be required to sell 30 percent of their gas on the exchange, rising to 40 percent in 2014.

The requirement to sell gas via exchange is part of a draft amendment to Polish energy law, which must still win acceptance from Poland’s president to become law.

Poland launched the gas exchange at the end of 2012 to pare PGNiG’s dominant position in the 14 billion cubic metres (bcm) market, but trade has been modest. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Michael Kahn and Jeff Coelho)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
