4 months ago
Poland to receive its first U.S. LNG supplies - PM
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 27, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 4 months ago

Poland to receive its first U.S. LNG supplies - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Poland has signed an agreement to receive its first liquefied natural gas supplies (LNG) from the U.S., Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday.

"Yes, this is a very important agreement, favourable in financial terms," Szydlo told public broadcaster TVP Info, adding that the deal will help Poland further reduce reliance on gas supplies from Russia.

Cheniere Energy will make the first spot delivery in mid June, Maciej Wozniak, deputy head of state-run PGNiG was quoted as saying by news agency PAP. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas)

