EU mulls financing of new gas pipelines in CEE, Poland says

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gas pipeline operators in Poland, Lithuania, Czech Republic and Slovakia may get 1.3 billion zlotys ($388 million) from the European Union to build connections between them, Polish state operator Gaz-System said.

Poland is taking steps towards creating a gas trading and transit hub in Central and Eastern Europe to help reduce its almost complete reliance on imports of Russian gas.

Central Europe’s biggest economy plans to build 2,000 km (1,250 miles) of pipelines crisscrossing the country over the next 10 years.

“Now the European Commission is preparing a formal decision on the approval of the list of projects selected for funding,” Gaz-System said in a statement on Friday. (1 US dollar = 3.3469 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jane Baird)