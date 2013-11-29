FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PM sees 2013 GDP growth at 1.4 pct
November 29, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Polish PM sees 2013 GDP growth at 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAKOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Polish economic growth will likely reach 1.4 percent in 2013, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

His comments came after the statistics office confirmed that gross domestic product rose an annual 1.9 percent in the third quarter, with a long-awaited rise in domestic demand boding well for a further pick-up.

“It will probably be at 1.4 percent in 2013,” Tusk told reporters asked about growth in 2013. “For sure (growth) will top 2 percent in the fourth quarter”.

Economists polled by Reuters see 2013 growth at 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)

