Germany's Schaeuble says sanctions on Russia should be kept
June 15, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Germany's Schaeuble says sanctions on Russia should be kept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that sanctions on Russia are the right course of action for the moment and that relations with Moscow cannot return to normal until it improves its human rights record.

“There is no return to normal relations if Russia behaves contrary to human rights rules,” Schaeuble said at a conference in Warsaw.

The 28-strong European Union is next week expected to extend its energy, financial and defence sanctions on Russia until the end of the year.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko

