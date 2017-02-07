UPDATE 1-Vattenfall slides to Q4 loss as German nuclear costs weigh
WARSAW Feb 7 Poland is determined to deepen its cooperation with Germany, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw on Tuesday.
"I am confident that a good partnership between Poland and Germany is necessary for the success of the European project," Szydlo said at a joint news conference with Merkel.
"Poland and Germany ... have a huge role to play in the changes that are taking place in the Union," Szydlo said.
The Polish prime minister also said that a planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea was unacceptable for Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
DUBAI, Feb 7 Oman and Iran have agreed to change the route of a planned undersea gas export pipeline, to avoid waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday after meeting his Omani counterpart in Tehran.
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.