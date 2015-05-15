Polish Getin wants to earn more than PLN 340 mln in 2015 - CEO

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Polish lender Getin Noble Bank, Krzysztof Rosinski, said on Friday his ambition is to surpass market forecasts indicating the bank could earn 340 million zlotys ($95.30 million) in 2015.

He also said that in the second quarter bank’s provisions for bad loans will be lower than in the first three months of this year and that he expects improvement in the net interest income.

Last year Getin, that is controlled by billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, had 360 million zlotys of net profit.

Rosinski declined to comment on the sale process of its peer Alior Bank. ($1 = 3.5677 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)