WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Poland’s mid-sized lender Getin Noble Bank approved on Monday a subordinated bond issue programme worth up to 750-million zloty ($246.4 million), the bank said.

The issue programme will include at least two tranches of either fixed- or floating-rate bonds. ($1 = 3.0433 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)