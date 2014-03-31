Getin Holding to buy back shares, plans no dividend

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - One of Poland’s leading financial groups, Getin Holding, plans to buy back shares worth up to 80 million zlotys ($26.48 million), but at the same time the company wants to retain its 2013 profit, paying out no dividend, the firm said on Monday.

The company, owned by Poland’s third richest man, Leszek Czarnecki, said in draft resolutions prepared for an April 28 shareholders meeting that it might conduct the buy-back at a price of 2.4-5 zlotys per share versus Monday’s closing price of 3.25 zlotys.

Getin Holding’s market capitalisation fell this year by almost 16 percent to 2.32 billion zlotys. Its consolidated net profit amounted to 278 million zlotys in 2013. ($1 = 3.0214 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)