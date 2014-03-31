FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Getin Holding to buy back shares, plans no dividend
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Getin Holding to buy back shares, plans no dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - One of Poland’s leading financial groups, Getin Holding, plans to buy back shares worth up to 80 million zlotys ($26.48 million), but at the same time the company wants to retain its 2013 profit, paying out no dividend, the firm said on Monday.

The company, owned by Poland’s third richest man, Leszek Czarnecki, said in draft resolutions prepared for an April 28 shareholders meeting that it might conduct the buy-back at a price of 2.4-5 zlotys per share versus Monday’s closing price of 3.25 zlotys.

Getin Holding’s market capitalisation fell this year by almost 16 percent to 2.32 billion zlotys. Its consolidated net profit amounted to 278 million zlotys in 2013. ($1 = 3.0214 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.