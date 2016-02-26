FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2016 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

Polish lender Getin may cut workforce by up to 15 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank, Poland’s sixth biggest lender by assets may cut its workforce by up to 15 percent to save on costs by the end of 2016, the bank said on Friday.

The Polish banking sector remains under pressure due to record-low interest rates, as well as payments to bank guarantee and support funds. The new eurosceptic government introduced a bank tax, that will significantly cut banks’ profits, too.

“... New charges coincided with a significant increase in capital requirements and the introduction of a tax on assets, which further increased the pressure on the banks’ results,” Getin Noble said in a statement.

“The bank is planning to cut employment by up to 15 percent,” it also said. The bank employees around 5,600 people.

The bank’s market value has fallen 5 percent already this year, after an almost 73-percent slide in 2015 triggered by worries over its huge Swiss franc-denominated credits portfolio.

Getin belongs to Poland’s third richest man, Leszek Czarnecki, a self-made billionaire who created a number of financial businesses. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
