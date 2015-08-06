Getin Noble Bank says its solvency ratio not threatened by FX loan bill

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Polish lender Getin Noble Bank chief executive Krzysztof Rosinski said on Thursday that a draft law designed to allow the restructuring of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages at lenders’ expense will not threaten Getin’s solvency ratio.

“According to our initial estimates only one third of Swiss franc mortgage holders meets the draft law criteria,” Rosinski told a teleconference with journalists.

“Assuming that all of them come to us at once, we will still meet the solvency ratio criterion,” he added.

Asked if the bank would be forced to issue new shares if the draft comes into law, Rosinski said: “we need to see the final shape of the bill, and we will need to see the regulator’s stance”.

He also said that the bank is not planning to take part in consolidation in the near-term. Sources have said that Getin’s owner, Poland’s third richest man Leszek Czarnecki is interested in taking over General Electric’s Polish arm Bank BPH . (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)