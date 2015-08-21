Polish bank Getin says Swiss mortgages cloud profit outlook

WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The head of Getin Noble Bank , Poland’s sixth-biggest lender, said on Friday it was impossible to forecast its net profit this year because of the threat of a new law making banks liable for the cost of converting mortgage borrowers’ expensive Swiss franc-denominated loans into zlotys.

Getin’s second-quarter net profit almost halved year-on-year to 70 million zlotys ($19 million) on lower net interest income hurt by record-low interest rates.

“There is a number of net profit analyst forecasts and they are changing constantly. It is impossible to predict, as we don’t know what would happen to the Swiss franc draft law,” Krzysztof Rosinski told reporters on a results teleconference call.

The lower house of Parliament passed a draft law this month that would allow some franc mortgage holders to convert their loans into zlotys at the banks’ cost.

Getin is one of the most exposed to Swiss franc mortgage risk lenders in Poland. Its Swiss franc credit portfolio stood at 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.66 billion) at the end of June, while its total balance sheet amounted to 70 billion zlotys.

Fears that Getin will need to ask investors for fresh capital has caused 60 percent drop in the share price so far this year to give the bank a market value of $613 million, less than many of its smaller peers. ($1 = 3.7301 zlotys) ($1 = 0.9568 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)