FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish pension funds oppose Global City Holdings delisting conditions
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Polish pension funds oppose Global City Holdings delisting conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - Delisting Global City Holdings from the Warsaw bourse on current conditions will seriously harm interests of the company’s minority shareholders, five Poland-based pension funds which own shares in the firm said on Tuesday.

In February, the board of Global City Holdings, previously known as Cinema City, said they wanted the group to delist from the Warsaw Stock Exchange, offering shareholders around 40 zlotys ($10) per each share.

The funds run by Aviva, ING, Nordea and PZU said the price offered in the buy-back is “significantly” below the fundamental value of the company.

At 1128 GMT the company’s shares traded at 42.15 per share. ($1 = 3.8441 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.