Goldman Sachs says to hire several hundred people for its Warsaw unit
#Funds News
August 27, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Goldman Sachs says to hire several hundred people for its Warsaw unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it will hire “several hundred” employees for its Warsaw-based technology and operations units over the next three years.

“In a strategic decision, the firm will now expand its footprint in Warsaw. The expansion will be realized in a phased approach over the next three years,” said Goldman Sachs spokesman for central and eastern Europe, Adib Sisani.

The U.S. bank has had an office in Warsaw since 2011, including a small technology unit. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
