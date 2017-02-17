WARSAW Feb 17 Polish Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo left hospital on Friday after suffering minor injuries in
a car accident on Feb. 10, and told reporters gathered outside
that she would attend next week's government meeting.
"Now it is time for a few days of rest and I will see you
again at the Tuesday news conference after the government
sitting," she said.
Szydlo's car hit a tree in southern Poland, the third crash
involving a government motorcade since the eurosceptic Law and
Justice (PiS) came to power just over a year ago.
