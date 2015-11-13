FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Poland president expected to name Beata Szydlo PM on Friday - media
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 13, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland president expected to name Beata Szydlo PM on Friday - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments)

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda will designate on Friday Law and Justice party (PiS) candidate Beata Szydlo as prime minister, media reported without identifying their sources.

In last month’s election, the eurosceptic PiS became the first party to win an outright majority in parliament since the fall of communism in 1989.

The first sitting of parliament was held on Thursday.

Private broadcaster TVN24 also said that the new government would be sworn in on Monday.

The president’s office was not immediately available for comment. The PiS party spokeswoman said on public radio that the president may appoint Szydlo on Friday.

“This is a possible scenario, but this is in the president’s hands,” parliament’s deputy speaker, Joachim Brudzinski, told TVN24 when asked whether Szydlo would be appointed on Friday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Nick Macfie, Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.