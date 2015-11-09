FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's election winner names bank BZ WBK head as economy minister
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's election winner names bank BZ WBK head as economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki, the current chief executive at bank BZ WBK, will become the country’s new minister responsible for economic policy, election winner Law and Justice (PiS) party said on Monday.

The party’s candidate for prime minister, Beata Szydlo, told a news conference that Pawel Szalamacha will become the finance minister, Witold Waszczykowski will take over the foreign ministry and Antoni Macierewicz will serve as defence minister.

In last month’s election, the eurosceptic PiS became the first party to win an outright majority in the Polish parliament since the fall of communism in 1989. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.