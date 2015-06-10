Polish PM announces resignations of three ministers, speaker

WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Wednesday that the treasury minister, the speaker of parliament, and the ministers for health and sport had tendered their resignations.

She said she wanted to restore voter trust in the ruling Civic Platform party, which is trailing in the opinion polls four months before a parliamentary election.

She also said a new prosecutor-general was needed to resolve the case of a leak last year of audio tapes of senior government officials having private conversations in two Warsaw restaurants. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig)