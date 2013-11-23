Polish PM Tusk promises to focus on families

(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters in headline)

By Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed on Saturday to make the improvement of living standards for ordinary Poles his government’s top priority, in an effort to reverse a slump in popularity ahead of local elections next year.

In a speech aimed at shaping the government’s policy for its remaining two years, Tusk told a meeting of his ruling Civic Platform party that Polish families should benefit more from spending more than 70 billion euros ($95 billion) of European Union structural funds by 2020.

“This civilisational leap must now be about people,” Tusk said. “We must carry out our programme to make this European money work for every Polish family.”

While failing to be specific on how this would be done Tusk said his government will use the EU funds to transform Poland into an innovation-driven economy, allowing it to move away from a low-cost model of competitiveness.

“I will be telling every minister from dawn to dusk: your actions have to meet this requirement - jobs,” Tusk said.

Poland’s unemployment stands at about 13 percent. And the government’s policy to liberalise the labour market has pushed thousands of people into less secure temporary job contracts, without the benefits tied to regular employment.

“Growth must mean not only higher paid jobs, but also more secure jobs,” Tusk said. He added that the government will strive for this goal, but this will not be done at the price of reducing employment.

Recent opinion polls have shown the Civic Platform (PO) party to be trailing behind the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party after the economic slowdown and proposed reforms of the country’s pension system has hurt the government’s popularity.

Earlier this week Tusk replaced finance minister Jacek Rostowski, the author of the pension overhaul, with a bank economist as part of a wider government reshuffle.

Tusk’s party, which won an unprecedented second term in 2011, is not facing general elections until late 2015, but has to compete for votes in local and European parliament elections next year.

GROWTH

Poland has been the only EU member to avoid recession since the 2008 start of the global crisis.

The largest economy in central and eastern Europe expanded by about 18 percent over the 2008-2012 period, a stellar performance in comparison with the contraction in most of Europe. But over the same period real wages rose just 11 percent.

The prime minister said Poland’s economic growth would likely reach 3 percent next year, up from about 1.3 percent this year, its lowest in more than a decade.

But the government has been accused by its critics of not doing enough for Polish families, with the PiS party giving the example of Hungary, which imposed the highest taxes on banks in Europe but at the same time slashed household electricity bills and showered families with benefits.

Poland’s banks have largely been spared in tackling the government’s budget deficit while taxes have been raised on consumption and a public pay freeze imposed.