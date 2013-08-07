FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warsaw bourse says eyes 30 pct in British Aquis Exchange
August 7, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 4 years

Warsaw bourse says eyes 30 pct in British Aquis Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Warsaw bourse operator GPW wants to buy 30 percent of UK-based Aquis Exchange as part of its drive to diversify revenue streams, GPW said late on Tuesday.

Aquis, launched in October, awaits regulatory approval to operate a pan-European equities trading exchange.

Part-owned by the government, the Warsaw bourse is the largest stock exchange in central and eastern Europe, with a market cap of 1.6 billion zlotys ($506 million) and annual turnover exceeding 200 billion zlotys.

Besides Aquis, GPW is also in talks with the Vienna bourse operator that could lead to a merger.

Vienna, a gateway to central and eastern Europe since the fall of the Iron Curtain, has been usurped by the Warsaw exchange, with its friendly regulation and slew of privatisations, as the main arena for investing in the region. ($1 = 3.1615 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Heavens)

